Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in San Jose home

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A homicide investigation is underway after authorities found a woman’s body at a home in unincorporated San Jose on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:47 p.m., deputies arrived at a home on Mountian View Avenue near Gordon Avenue following reports of a possible dead body.

Responding officers found the woman’s body.

The coroner’s office was contacted but no other details have been released at this time.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (408) 808-4500.