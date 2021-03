CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a homicide near a shopping center in Concord overnight on Monday.

Yellow tape runs through a large area, blocking off streets and parking spaces as homicide detectives scan the scene for evidence in the 1100 block of Concord Ave at 6 a.m.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot and killed. His body was found in the roadway.

Information is limited at this time, this story will be updated.