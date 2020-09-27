Homicide investigation underway in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a homicide in Berkeley Saturday.
In a statement, officials said numerous police officers are on scene on the 1100 block of Glen Avenue.
Traffic is not impacted at this time.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD Dispatch at 510-981-5900, and reference case 2020-44589.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
