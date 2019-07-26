Homicide investigation underway in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – A homicide investigation is underway in Oakland after a man was killed overnight.
According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to the area near 10000 Bancroft Avenue just after midnight on a report of a person down on the street.
At the scene officers located an unresponsive man and attempted life-saving measures; he died at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the Tip Line at 238-7950.
Latest News Headlines:
- I-Team: ‘Storm Area 51’ interests millions, but storming anything is ill-advised
- Santa Clara County opens cooling centers to help deal with heat
- Italy detains 2 American teens in slaying of Rome policeman
- 8 dead, 60 hurt as quakes shake northern Philippine isles
- Driver turns self in after 4 injured in San Francisco crash, police say