Homicide investigation underway in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – A homicide investigation is underway in Oakland after a man was killed overnight.

According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to the area near 10000 Bancroft Avenue just after midnight on a report of a person down on the street.

At the scene officers located an unresponsive man and attempted life-saving measures; he died at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the Tip Line at 238-7950.

Latest News Headlines: