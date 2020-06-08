Homicide investigation underway in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in San Jose early Monday.

It happened just after 4:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Alum Rock Avenue.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

At this time no suspects have been identified or arrested.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The following road closures are in effect:

All westbound lanes of Alum Rock Avenue

All eastbound lanes of East Santa Clara Street at Highway 101

Northbound Highway 101 off-ramp to Alum Rock Avenue

Authorities estimate the aforementioned road closures to be in effect until noon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose PD Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

