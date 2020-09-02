Homicide investigation underway in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

According to police, it happened on Clemence Avenue.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

