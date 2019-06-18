Homicide investigation underway in San Mateo County

A SWAT team is on the scene at Skyline Boulevard searching the area for the person or people who killed a man and left him on the side of the road in San Mateo County.

A deputy was responding to a completely unrelated call Monday night around 11 p.m. when he came upon the body on Skyline Boulevard.

He confirmed the body to be an adult man.

This is now being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner has taken the body from the scene and is working to identify the man and the cause of death.

A crime scene unit has spent several hours trying to figure out what happened.

A command post is set up on scene for law enforcement during their search for evidence and suspects in the area.

Until they are satisfied with their search, Skyline Boulevard will remain closed from Reid’s Roost Road to Skaggs Point indefinitely.

Skyline Boulevard is closed in both north and south directions.

Anyone with information who may have seen something suspicious or heard anything suspicious late Monday or into the morning hours of Tuesday is urged to call the sheriff’s office.

Right now people who live in the area have been told to stay inside their homes and to not open the door for anyone except law enforcement.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES