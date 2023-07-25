(KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case dating back to the summer of 1995.

Adam “Spooky” Pederson was just 17 years old when he was slain in a drive-by style shooting in Hayward at 7:03 p.m. on July 23, 1995.

Pederson was standing with a group of men on the corner of Smalley Avenue and Princeton Street when a second group drove up in a tan Buick Regal, investigators said.

“Witnesses stated they saw the passenger lean out the window, then a popping sound was heard and the vehicle speed off,” ACSO wrote. The suspects inside the Buick were men between ages 18-20. The Buick’s rear tires were raised.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this unsolved case to call its Cold Case Homicide Unit at 510-667-3661, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 510-667-3622.

“Our victims were never forgotten,” ACSO wrote.