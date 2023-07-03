(KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide that took place in North San Jose on Sunday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Just after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Queens Lane on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on scene, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation by authorities. The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will confirm the victim’s identity once his next of kin is notified.

This is the 19th homicide in the city of San Jose since the start of 2023. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Jize #4324 with SJPD’s Homicide Unit at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

To remain anonymous, please use the P3TIPS mobile app to call the tip line at 408-277-5283.