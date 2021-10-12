Homicide suspect identified in death of San Jose man

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department have identified resident Uatesoni Joseph Paasi as a suspect for a homicide on June 4, the department announced in a press release Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Paasi is the primary suspect for San Jose’s 19th homicide of 2021, according to SJPD.

Fellow San Jose resident Marco Antonio Santos has been identified as the victim who suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Santos died at the scene in the area of 4100 The Woods Drive after officers arrived.

Anyone with information on Paasi is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Lewis #3161 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.