(KRON) — An armed man was shot by police Sunday morning after he “refused to comply with orders given,” the Antioch Police Department said in a press release. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Around 7:41 a.m., officers responded to a “suspicious” vehicle on the 200 block of W 3rd Street where they spotted the suspect in possession of a gun. He tried to drive away but was unsuccessful.

The unidentified suspect exited the car and ran away with the firearm in his hand, according to APD. Officers engaged with the subject and multiple shots were fired.

The suspect had a warrant for his arrest in connection to an Antioch homicide that happened earlier in the year.

Police neither specified where the suspect was shot nor how many times he was shot. No names have been released at this time.

All APD officers involved in the police shooting have been placed on administrative leave, the department said. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office will assist in the ongoing investigation.