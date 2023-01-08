SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of killing one person in the Mission this week, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Jan. 6 just before 2 a.m., SFPD officers with Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street due to a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene, they located two men and two women suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid before emergency medical personnel transported the victims to a nearby hospital.

Both female victims suffered non-life threatening injuries while both male victims suffered life-threatening injuries. A 28-year-old man died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SFPD Homicide Investigators took over the investigation, and they developed information which identified 21-year-old Christopher Aguilar Rojas. Police say Rojas is considered armed and dangerous, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police shared a booking photo of Rojas. Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411. You can choose to stay anonymous.