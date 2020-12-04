Homicide victim’s identity released, found near Highway 35

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man whose body was found Tuesday near state Highway 35.

Eddy Cervantes, 40, of East Palo Alto, was found deceased off the shoulder of the highway near Quail Court. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was notified Tuesday around 5 p.m. of a body located just off state Highway 35 in an elevated and somewhat isolated area near Burleigh Murray Ranch State Park.

The highway was shut down for several hours as investigators processed the area for evidence. Investigators are following up on suspect leads and are asking for the public’s help in determining Cervantes’ whereabouts leading up to his death.

