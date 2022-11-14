SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Incumbent District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is set to secure a four-year term on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Challenger Honey Mahogany conceded the race for Dorsey’s seat Monday night, she announced on Twitter.

Dorsey was leading Mahogany with 7,122 first-place votes to her 5,938 when she conceded, according to the San Francisco Department of Elections. Dorsey had 51.69% of the vote and Mahogany had 43.1%.

“I reached out to Supervisor @mattdorsey to concede a few minutes ago, and congratulate him and his team on a well run campaign,” Mahogany tweeted in part. “While things may not have gone our way… I’ve been in public service here in my hometown for decades, and I’m not going anywhere!”

Dorsey was appointed to the board of supervisors by Mayor London Breed after Matt Haney left the post for the Assembly. Mahogany, who serves as San Francisco Democratic Chair, was vying to be the city’s first transgender supervisor.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Dorsey, who has been public about his past struggles with drug use, told KRON he is devoted to tackling the problem in San Francisco. He has unveiled the San Francisco Recovers plan.

“If I can’t get it done at the Board of Supervisors, I’ll go to the voters and I can get a lot accomplished there,” he said.