SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Honolulu-bound flight that left San Francisco International Airport shortly before noon Wednesday has turned around and is heading back to SFO, according to flight tracking platform, FlightAware. The flight, United Airlines 2380 took off just before 11:30 a.m. Pacific time and was scheduled to arrive in Honolulu at 2 p.m. Hawaiian Standard Time.

However, less than an hour after taking off, the flight abruptly turned around and headed back to SFO.

KRON4 has reached out to United Airlines for more information but has not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.