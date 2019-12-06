Hope renewed for safe return of ‘Rocky,’ the dog stolen from Castro Valley parking lot

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — The search for ‘Rocky’ the stolen dog is not over.

KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky first told you about him on Monday.

Rocky went missing out of Castro Valley over the weekend after someone stole him during a car break-in near the Safeway parking lot off East Castro Valley Boulevard.

The owner says she received a call this week that Rocky was found dead near I-580 in Castro Valley, but in an interesting turn of events, his owner still has hope.

It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for rocky’s owners this week.

First they learned he was stolen, then thought he was dead.and now today they learned the dog found near I-580 looked similar to rocky but wasn’t in fact him.

New fliers for Rocky were just printed this evening.

After several tips, now his owners believe their dog may be with someone else.

Angie Maurer now spends most of her time searching for her dog Rocky and handing out fliers, looking for any leads on where Rocky may be.

She says last week someone broke into her sister’s car parked near the Safeway at East Castro Valley Boulevard and took off with her sister’s purse and her beloved rocky.

On wednesday, she believed the worst happened to her dog.

“Of course I immediately went to panic and assumed that was Rocky,” she said. “Come to find out today when Oakland animal shelter was open because that’s where they brought the body I found out that actually it was not.”

Maurer says she’s overwhelmed with emotions, believing Rocky was dead and now having restored hope that he’s still out there.

“It is heart wrenching because I thought I had closure but I don’t. but its im very hopeful. I’m happy. I believe in my heart. I truly believe he’s alive with someone. he’s alive with someone,” she said.

Maurer believes Rocky may be with the thief.

She says the last possible sighting of him took place on Tuesday in Hayward.

A caller says they saw a dog identical to Rocky inside an older green four door sedan wearing a blue harness.

“I’m just concerned for his safety and health,” she said. “I just want him home. That’s all. I just want him home.”

Maurer and Rocky’s family are now offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of Rocky, no questions asked.

He’s a shih tzu bichon mix.

If you have any information about Rocky, please call 510-299-9300, 510-673-2877 or 1-888-466-3242

