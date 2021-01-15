Horse racing resumes at Golden Gate Fields after COVID-19 outbreak

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A super-spreader COVID-19 outbreak at Golden Gate Fields halted racing for two-months, but on Friday, competition resumed.

For the first time since mid-November, horse racing gets the green light at Golden Gate Fields.

Ronnie Wallace stopped by Friday morning to check on the horses he owns and trains before he had to leave.

For now, racing will continue without spectators. Owners are also prohibited from watching the races on-site.

“I love racing. I mean, I love horses, and I love competition. If there’s a way we can do it safely, why not?” Wallace said.

1/st Racing, the track operator, suspended racing two months ago when a COVID-19 outbreak was discovered.

The Berkeley Public Health Division says more than 300 people who work here tested positive for the virus by December.

The virus spreading in the dorm-style quarters where some employees live on the property — One long-time trainer died.

Since then, Wallace says everyone gets tested weekly.

“I’ve been tested 30 times,” Wallace said.

1/st Racing says it has been determined that the COVID-19 concerns on the campus have now decreased to levels to allow the resumption of live racing.

Still, Wallace says there is room to improve health and safety moving forward.

“All the bathrooms at every barn, hand washing stations — two or three at the barn; plus the regular bathrooms — you have to use them. They put the stuff there, they tell us what to do. But you still have people that go sit in their room and drink beer and eat together. You have families at these barns that cook in groups, of five, 10 and 20, and that’s how it spreads, because they’re asymptomatic and they don’t have symptoms, and they gather together. They sit in cars and they travel together. They go shopping together. It’s a little world within a world here,” Wallace said.

The racing office will remain closed indefinitely for in-person business but wagers are being accepted over the phone.