(KRON) — Crews in San Mateo County saved two horses Thursday that were inside a trailer hanging precariously over a 100-foot drop.

Multiple agencies responded to the horse rescue on Pescadero Creek Road in San Mateo County, including Cal Fire CZU, Woodside Fire, Coastside Fire, Peninsula Humane Society, San Mateo County Large Animal Evacuation Group and San Mateo County Parks. Crews were able to stabilize the trailer that was hanging over the 100-foot drop until a tow truck arrived on scene.

(Cal Fire CZU)

The two horses are recovering from minor injuries, responders said.