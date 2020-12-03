Hospital capacity at 70% in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Across the Bay Area, every county has been dealing with an increase in coronavirus cases and a greater demand for hospital beds for sick patients.

San Mateo County is currently in the purple, or widespread, tier on the state’s coronavirus watchlist.

Health officials are now doing what they can to keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

Across San Mateo County, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been slowly but steadily rising for the past few weeks. Overall, capacity is at about 70-percent, meaning there are still beds available for new patients.

In anticipating a surge in cases in the coming weeks, health officials say they have moved some equipment from the San Mateo County events center to hospitals across the county.

The event center was set up months ago as a potential location for surge patients but so far, it has not been used.

Earlier in the week, KRON4 spoke with County Supervisor David Canepa who says there are even more options if the number of cases rises beyond current hospital capacity.

“In San Mateo County, our capacity is great. We could actually stand up the national guard, we could use the 369-bed Seaton Hospital,” Canepa said.

As of right now, all patients being treated in San Mateo County are from the county but it’s possible that additional patients could be brought in from areas.

“In terms of this virus, there are no county boundaries so we may need to step up but right now we look great,” Canepa said.