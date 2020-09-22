Hospital needs help identifying bicyclist hit by car in San Francisco

(BCN) — Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are asking the public if anyone knows the identity of a patient.

The man was injured in a collision at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday as he was riding a bicycle on Sutter Street-between Powell and Stockton-in San Francisco. The man was hit by an automobile, hospital officials said.

The man is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds and probably in his 20s, with several tattoos.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call (628) 206-8063 or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.

