Hospital workers in Santa Clara County to rally against staffing shortages

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Hospital workers in Santa Clara County on Tuesday will gather to rally against staffing shortages.
Valley Medical Center employees say the staffing shortage causes increased wait times for patients.
This comes months after the labor agreement between the county and the workers’ union expired.
Today’s rally will happen at noon at Valley Medical Center in San Jose.
