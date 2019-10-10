Hospitals prepare for power outages

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – The massive power shutoffs across the Bay Area could also impact hospitals and medical facilities.

In the East Bay, John Muir Health has been preparing all week for possible outages.

John Muir Health said Wednesday afternoon that their two largest facilities in Concord and Walnut Creek are not expected to be impacted by the power outages.

They have other facilities in San Ramon, Orinda, and Lafayette that could be starting around 8 p.m. Wednesday and continuing for several days.



In order to prepare, they have been reaching out to patients at those offices.

“We have been constantly refreshing the maps trying to figure out which might be impacted. At the ones that have been consistently in the zone, like Orinda, Lafayette, and San Ramon, we have proactively reached out to patients to let them know that we may or may not be open and if we are not open rescheduling appointments or rerouting them to one of our other locations where anticipate having power. It’s been an ongoing process and adjusting on the fly as we have had to,” Ben Drew, with John Muir, said.

John Muir has also been moving perishable medical supplies, like insulin, around to its various facilities so that if the power does go out, those things won’t go bad.