(KRON) — Your pets look to you to keep them cool in extreme heat. The Marin Humane Society wants dog owners to remember that leaving a dog in a car on a hot day is never a good idea.

KRON4 did a ride along today with an Animal Services Officer in Marin this week. We had triple digits last weekend and could see extreme heat again this weekend. It’s on days like Tuesday, when temperatures are more comfortable that dog owners let their guard down… but shouldn’t.

“So, first thing we do is check the temperature outside,” said animal services officer Chelsea Myers.

Less than half an hour into the ride along with Chelsea Myers, and the animal services officer got a call that’s all too common.

“I think the kennel…oh yeah,” Myers said.

A dog had been left in the back of a car. The owner left a water bowl and the windows cracked, but Myers says this is never a good idea, even when the temperature feels comfortable to you.

“Personally, I’ve seen a dog come into a hospital. His temperature was 108 degrees, and it was only 65 degrees outside and he was completely overheated,” Myers said.

The dog’s owner showed up minutes after Myers arrived at the Sausalito parking lot, unhappy to see that an animal control officer was called.

“Is it OK if I see just to make sure she looks OK?” Myers asked. “I don’t know.”

Myers said the owner eventually complied and the dog was fine. She did not write a citation and used the call as an educational moment to talk about the dangers of leaving a dog in a hot car.

“They’re starting to look really out of it. Just kind of dazed, that’s not a good sign,” Myers said. “That means they are starting to feel the effect of being overheated.”

The law states that that a car needs proper ventilation, but according to Myers when the outside temp is 70 degrees, but 90 to 100 inside a car…ventilation isn’t happening.

The dog inside this car was a French bulldog, and breed plays a factor.

“Any of the squished-nosed dogs, the Frenchie’s, the bulldogs that kind of thing, any older dog that already has something respiratory going on, that could potentially cause issues if they are already predisposed to that,” she said.

If you do come across a dog or pet left in a hot car you can call 911 to report it, and the animal services officer in your county will be dispatched.