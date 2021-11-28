Hot Gifts for the Holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Don’t wait until the last minute to do your Christmas shopping this year. Experts are expecting shipping delays, low inventory, and fewer last-minute deals. If you’ve run out of gift ideas this Christmas though, here are a few novel and practical products starting at less than $10.

BIGSOFTI with universal clip

A portable LED soft light for better photos and videos. Fits phones, tablets, laptops, cameras & more.

5 Brightness Settings x 3 Color Settings (cool daylight; warm tungsten, clean white).

Slim styling (can fit in your pocket)

Rotating barrel mount design to control the angle of light by up to 45 degrees.

Ultra lightweight: 3 oz. Size: 4.33 inches wide x 2.13 inches high x 0.53 niches deep.

Rechargeable: up to 10 hours run time)

https://bigsofti.com/

Optional accessories:

Camera shoe

Surface adhesive mount

Cost: $99.00 (15% off first order)

2. UBeesize Wireless (Bluetooth) Camera Remote Control

It’s no longer necessary to be near your cellphone when taking a photo or video. Perfect for selfies and group photos and tricky shots from a distance.

Quick pairing via Bluetooth

Universal compatibility

Takes 1 lithium metal battery (included)

https://amzn.to/3p9Qlse

Cost: $8.50

3. HotLogic® Lunchbox (Portable Personal Mini Oven)

A lunchbox that doubles as an oven. Tired of cold salads and sandwiches for lunch or expensive, unhealthy restaurant food or waiting to use the filthy microwave in the work lunchroom? Perfect for leftovers, frozen entrees, prepared meals (even frozen chicken!), rice bowls. Great for making a hot breakfast too.

Heats to 165°F. Heats and holds temperature for hours.

With an adapter, you can plug into car lighter.

Great for office, job sites, hotel rooms, dorm, travel, camping, tailgating.

Includes: 4-foot cord, heating element, portable insulated tote

Casserole size also available.

https://hotlogic.com/collections/all/products/hot-logic-mini-oven

Cost: $49.95 (on sale for $29.95 now)

4. Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells

These weights have speedy, unique one-hand adjustments and an ultra-compact design that makes it easier to use and more comfortable to hold than other similar types of adjustable dumbbells.

Change weights in 5-lb increments (from 5 to 50 lbs per dumbbell)

Contoured, textured, and soft grip handles

32-inch high dumbbell stand available separately

https://corehomefitness.com/products/adjustable-dumbbell-set

Cost: $429.99 (on sale now for $349.99)

5. Inflatable Solar Lantern by Luci®

This lightweight little light collapses to just one inch. Great for backpacking, camping, tent lighting, boating, pool/patio, beach days, home, and emergencies.

Light lasts for 24 hours on the lowest setting.

Charges in 7 hours in direct sunlight.

Four modes: low medium, high, and one-second flashing.

These inflatable lights come in a variety of sizes and colors (for soft ambient lighting).

No glare.

https://mpowerd.com/products/luci-lux-f2017

Cost: $24.95 (Luci Lux)

Cost: $44.95 (Pro Series) — lantern with solar cell phone charging capabilities. Black Friday deal: Buy 1 Pro Series, get 1 free.

6. iMemories

iMemories turns all home movies and photos into a digital format, so they can be easily viewed, shared, and enjoyed on every modern device. Great gift that the entire family can enjoy!

Digitizes EVERY format (tapes, films, photos, slides, and negatives)

2-3 weeks to complete digitization

https://www.imemories.com

Cost: $15.99 per tape (on sale now for $11.99)

Cost: $0.59 per photo (on sale now for $0.44)

7. Tablet/Phone Stand Holder by UGREEN

Foldable, portable, and lightweight stand to place on the desktops and countertops. Perfect for travel, in the kitchen, office, living room, bedroom, etc.

Multi-angle adjustable from 15° to 100°.

Ideal for watching videos, iMemories, reading, recording, browsing, making video calls, and more.

Cost: $10.00

Karen Owoc, ACSM-CEP, ACSM/ACS-CET, is an author and clinical exercise physiologist in cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center and private medical fitness consultant and health educator. karenowoc.com