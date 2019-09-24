Hot weather prompts Heat Advisories, Red Flag Warnings across Bay Area

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Another hot day in the books for the Bay Area as we approach the second day of fall.

While Tuesday morning temperatures in the 60’s will offer some relief, by noon many inland temperatures will already be uncomfortably hot.

The hot weather is prompting Heat Advisories and Red Flag Warnings across the Bay Area.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and Diablo Range now through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the following areas:

  • North Bay Mountains/Valleys
  • East Bay Valleys
  • Santa Clara Valley
  • San Francisco City
  • San Francisco Bay Shoreline
  • Santa Cruz Mountains
  • North/South Monterey Bay
  • Big Sur Coast
  • North/South Salinas Valley
  • Carmel Valley

Fire danger will be especially high into the afternoon as highs rise into the 90’s and triple digits for much of the Bay.

Combined with strong winds in mountainous areas and low humidity, this is creating an increased threat of fire danger.

People are advised to limit outdoor activities, do not leave kids or pets in cars, stay in air-conditioned areas, and stay hydrated.

