Hotel Villagio in Napa Valley Celebrates Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Hotel Villagio unveils an impressive renovation project, featuring luxurious new rooms, lobby, pool area and the addition of a 5 bedroom, 3600 square foot Private Villa.



The new design of Hotel Villagio (formerly The Villagio Inn and Spa) is Napa-chic, contemporary with farmhouse elements. The hotel is set on The Estate Yountville – an alluring 22-acre village-within-a-village. Hotel Villagio boasts 113 guestrooms, including 22 suites, featuring wood burning fireplaces (to take off that early morning chill), large bathrooms with freestanding tubs, and terraces.

The luxurious lobby features warm woods, dark stone and industrial metal lighting, creating a sophisticated area. “Our stylish pool table anchors the lobby space and the ceiling opens to wood beams featuring dramatic wood trusses that invite guests to explore The Estate Yountville’s bold re-envisioning, said Elizabeth Grillos, The Estate Yountville Area Director of Sales and Marketing. “SB Architects reinvented Hotel Villagio’s public space by blurring lines between lobby and bar experiences, making guests feel at-ease within the high-class casual environment.”

Hotel Villagio is replete with fine amenities: a pool with optional cabanas; poolside dining, a full-service spa; onsite hot air balloons; restaurants, shops and tasting rooms just a short walk away. You can indulge your senses without ever getting in your car.

“We love hosting guests of Hotel Villagio at The Silver Trident Winery Tasting Home, and literally roll out the red carpet upon their arrival. We are located at The Estate Yountville, just steps away from the newly designed hotel,” said Shane Soldinger, GM of Silver Trident Winery. “Every guest who visits our Tasting Home can expect a warm welcome, luxuriously furnished surroundings and an informative tasting experience. Like Silver Trident Winery, Hotel Villagio is dedicated to providing the highest quality product and guest experience possible. We both share a passion for world class hospitality, luxury, comfort and style.”

The Villa at The Estate

The main hotel is fabulous, but if you’d like something more personal, secluded and luxurious, The Villa at The Estate may be your ticket. The private, 6,600 square foot, five-bedroom house features 20-foot ceilings, a full kitchen, large, floor-to-ceiling windows, a living room and a gaming area with a pool table. Outside, there’s a private pool and hot tub. Oh, and all the beds are king-sized.

What can you do with all this space? Well, what can’t you do? Throw a party, bring the kids and grandkids, celebrate an anniversary or just unwind.

Eat and Drink

Food and wine are the heart and soul of Napa Valley, and Hotel Villagio offers no shortage of outstanding options. On Fridays at 6pm Hotel Villagio does a sabering outside by the pool and serves complimentary champagne. Every morning indulge in their VERY generous complimentary wine country breakfast, before heading out for a hike or wine tasting (or both). The hotel also has bicycles, if you’d like to take a nice ride through the countryside. Or you can enjoy the 24/7 room service and just hang out by the fire.

For dinner, remember, it is Yountville, there are lots of amazing choices. You can find Bottega on the Estate and order Italian cuisine paired with some of Napa Valley’s finest wines. For something more casual, visit ottimo for a beer and a woodfired pizza. Both restaurants are run by famous executive chef Michael Chiarello.For more of a traditional French style, make reservations at Bistro Jeanty, one of the oldest and most celebrated restaurants in Napa Valley.

The list is virtually endless: Bouchon, Ciccio Napa Valley, RH Yountville, R+D Kitchen and of course the world famous French Laundry. Next to wine, food is what Napa Valley does best. “Hotel Villagio and The Estate Yountville represent the center of our business community. Boutique shopping, fine dining and wine tasting, luxury lodging and premiere service – you can experience all of what Yountville has to offer,” said Yountville Mayor, John Dunbar.



The Spa Life

You need and deserve pampering, and The Spa at the Estate is the place to go. The top features in their renovated spa include a new heat experiences, brand new steam rooms, sauna, and the newly redesigned retail area with its carefully curated retail items.

Enjoy a facial, massage or variety of other spa treatments. There’s an array of different packages. “A ‘must experience treatment’ is our brand new Natural Lift facial, which uses ESPA’s newest cutting edge skincare line, Pro Biome,” said Terry Prager Director of Spa and Wellness at The Spa at the Estate. This 90-minute facial includes natural face lifting techniques with highly specific manipulation and massage of the facial muscles, along with a natural lifting face mask and of course, the Pro Biome product range.

Hotel Villagio is always one of my “go to” hotels for Napa Valley adventure. Wander vineyards from Opus One to Duckhorn and taste some of the world’s finest wines. Check out the cool shops and amazing restaurants in Yountville and throughout the valley. Or just enjoy the lush grounds at The Estate Yountville.

