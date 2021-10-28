Hotel workers strike in Berkeley, San Francisco

BEREKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Hotel workers in the Bay Area are on strike.

Their protest starts with picketing on Thursday morning at the DoubleTree by Hilton Berkeley Marina. Then, later in the afternoon, they will march through San Francisco starting at Union Square.

The workers hold roles across the hospitality industry, including hotel housekeepers, cooks, servers and more. According to their union, Unite Here, their demonstration is part of a greater strike all over the United States and Canada.

Locally, Unite Here said many workers make minimum wage at the DoubleTree, while the hotel reportedly is increasing their responsibilities while trying to cut jobs. According to workers, one of the main concerns is hotels trying to end automatic daily housekeeping, which was put on pause for many hotels due to COVID-19 safety.

“The hotel industry wants to go back to full occupancy without ever bringing back the full workforce, but we are fighting to stop them,” said Yolanda Chen, a housekeeper at the Hilton Union Square for five years said in a news release. “Over the past few months, Hilton has only called me back to work three times, and I cannot find a job with the same wages and health care that my coworkers and I have won through many years of organizing. We want to get our jobs back so our families can recover from the pandemic.”

While hundreds are expected to participate in the Bay Area, there are 10,000 hospitality workers in both countries striking on Thursday.