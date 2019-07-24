Hottest temperatures of July expected across Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The hottest temperatures of the month are forecast for the Bay Area and much of the state this weekend!

So if you’ve got any outdoor plans – make sure to stay hydrated, wear your sunscreen, and take necessary precautions.

Otherwise, why not plan a trip to the coast where temperatures will be much cooler?

Highs in the North and East Bays will move into the low 100’s by Saturday and it’ll be even slightly hotter on Sunday.

Heat Advisories will likely be issued for inland areas like Livermore and Concord, and possibly the Napa Valley.

Temperatures at the coast will be almost 40 to 50 degrees cooler.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will bring a noticeable cool down back to normal temperatures for this time of year.

