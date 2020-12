SAN JOSE (KRON) — Firefighters controlled a house fire in the 3100 block of Kirk Rd on Thursday morning.

Six residents were displaced by the fire and one was injured and treated at the scene.

The San Jose Fire Department said Kirk Rd is closed between Foxworthy and Hillsdale as of 8:12 a.m.

Firefighters are responding to a single-family residential structure fire on the 3100 block of Kirk Rd. Kirk Rd. is closed between Foxworthy and Hillsdale. No reports of injuries at this time. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 3, 2020

This story will be updated.