Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

House hunting? Bay Area cities rank among top worst for 1st-time buyers

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For people looking to buy their first home – the Bay Area is one of the worst places to do it.

According to WalletHub, Berkeley is the worst city for first-time homeowners in the Bay Area.

Analysts considered factors such as cost of living, crime rates, and other metrics.

Oakland also scored high on the list.

Other Bay Area cities on the list include Santa Rosa, Antioch, San Jose, and San Francisco.

San Francisco, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara were among the six cities for the highest cost of living.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News