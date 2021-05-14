House of Prime Rib to reopen after health inspection

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s famed House of Prime Rib will welcome back diners Friday.

The restaurant shut down temporarily for 24 hours for a health department inspection.

The department stopped by after some customers reported getting sick after eating there.

The health department says there was nothing linking the illnesses with the restaurant’s food.

The House of Prime Rib posted a statement to their Instagram Wednesday acknowledging an “isolated issue with some of our prime rib,” noting that the problem was addressed immediately.

“We remain committed to the highest level of quality and service for our customers,” the post added.