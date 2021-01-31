House party near Santa Clara University attracts large crowd

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Photos circulating on social media show a large crowd at a house party near Santa Clara University campus.

Photos from the Instagram account SnitchSCU shows two photos from the alleged party.

Santa Clara’s student newspaper, The Santa Clara, reported the gathering was a frat party.

Dozens of party-goers were seen without masks and with no social distancing practices.

The Instagram account who posted the photos was created to publicize any large gatherings occurring during the pandemic.

In its latest post, followers can report the names of attendees, names of party planners or any other relevant information.

In the Bay Area, COVID-19 has hit the South Bay the hardest.

In Santa Clara County, 101,964 residents have tested positive for coronavirus and 1,414 have died, according to the latest data from the county’s public health website.

The county has also experienced threatening ICU bed shortages at many of its hospitals.