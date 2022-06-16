CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Station responded to a fence fire on Thursday evening that spread to two houses. Fire officials first reported the fire on Duperu Drive at 5:52 p.m.

Crockett Fire reported at 6:47 p.m. that the fire had been knocked down.

One home was fully involved and another was becoming involved, Crockett Fire said just after 6:00 p.m. There were evacuations above Duperu drive.

Units from the Vallejo, Contra Costa and Pinole fire departments were called for assistance. Fire officials called it a two-alarm fire.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.