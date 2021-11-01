Housing the homeless: Tiny home village opens near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A new tiny home community in the East Bay is ready to house the homeless.

The city of Oakland opened up its first large-scale tiny home village near Lake Merritt.

The new shelter community is called Lakeview Village and is meant to house up to 65 homeless residents.

The project is the first of its kind for the city, and it’s located at the corner of East 12th Street and Lake Merritt Boulevard.

The city is also planning to bring in potable water to the area, meaning showers and those who choose to live there.

“This is a project that is working to get people into transitional and then permanent housing, so we will be helping residents on a case by case basis to really make sure that they will be on a path to be housed,” said Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas.