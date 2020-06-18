How a Contra Costa County hair salon is adapting to the new normal

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been three months since we started to shelter in place, and our hair sure shows it.

On Wednesday, in Contra Costa County you can go see your favorite barber or stylist.

That’s what KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis did, not for an appointment but to see how the salon is adapting to the new normal.

No hair dryer but face masks and you’ll get your temperature taken before an appointment here at Clark Russell Salon in Lafayette.

“We’re nervous about reopening about this new normal that’s about to happen here,” Clark Russell said.

Clark Russell is taking every precaution, even moving the cuts outdoors.

“This is our pop up convertible salon that we can bring people out here that we can get them in and out and try to get them out of the salon,” Russell said.

Jackie is a loyal customer and here to touch up her roots but not before suiting up for the mask required zone.

And after the combo cut and color in record time, she is ushered in for a quick wash behind a custom-made plexi shield.

“They’re scared, they don’t want to go in so we have to re-assure them that we’re doing everything we can to protect them,” Russell said. “The important thing I tell clients is that they shut down the world for a purpose so it’s our responsibility as salon industry leaders to make sure that we set the standards for when clients come in and that they feel safe. That’s the most important thing that we’re trying to implement.”

For clients who are still unsure whether they’re ready to come in, Clark Russell will send you home with a custom color kit for anyone brave enough to do it yourself. Good luck!

