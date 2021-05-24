Man overdosing in streets of SF saved by KRON4 reporter’s quick thinking

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – I was on my morning walk when I came across a good samaritan calling 911 for a young man who was unresponsive and turning blue on a street corner in Potrero Hill.

I remembered that i had a box of Narcan in my car and was able to administer it before the fire paramedics arrived.

In the video, you can see first repsonders on the scene after the young man was starting to wake back up. They loaded him into the ambulance and gave me a replacement box of Narcan – it’s a medicine that helps reverse the effects of a an opioid overdose.

Today this young man won’t be joining the grim tally of fatal accidental overdoses this year that is already looking to set a record we don’t want.

According to preliminary numbers released from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, last year 712 people died from overdose.

Fentanyl is involved in over 500 of last year’s overdoses. So far from January to April the preliminary numbers show that we’ve already had 252 deaths…..which is 70 more than the same time period last year.

Many of those deaths have happened in supervisor Matt Haney’s district.

He uis pushing legislation that would require city contracted shelters and SRO’s to have Narcan accessible, and overdose prevention protocols in place.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed uis looking to launch a street overdose response team that would help provide follow up care for people who survive overdoses.