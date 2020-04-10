How a local sheriff’s lieutenant is giving back with headbands for healthcare workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People across the country are working tirelessly to make masks and face shields for our nurses and doctors.

While the gear is much-needed, long 12-hour shifts of wearing all that gear can get very uncomfortable.

That’s why Lt. Nina Snyder with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office decided to start making unique headbands for healthcare workers.

Lt. Snyder said she’s been sewing since the fourth grade and most recently started making headbands for friends to use while working out.

Some of those friends are nurses, now working on the front lines of the coronavirus fight, and being required to wear masks 12 hours a day.

So a couple friends reached out for help, asking if she could add buttons to the sides of the headbands allowing them to hook their masks there, instead of behind their ears.

Lt. Snyder has now sent some 360 headbands to healthcare workers at Marin General, St. Francis in San Francisco, and Kaiser hospitals in San Rafael, Santa Rosa, and Vallejo.

Lt. Snyder’s daughter has also been helping out her mom while at home, and while some of the nurses have tried to pay for the headbands, Lt. Snyder plans to donate whatever funds she receives to charity.

