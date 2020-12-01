How all kids in San Francisco can get free meals from SFUSD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District on Tuesday announced it will begin offering free meals to all children in San Francisco starting this week.

In a statement, SFUSD said the free grab-and-go meals are available starting Thursday, Dec. 3 for all children ages 18 and under in San Francisco regardless of SFUSD enrollment status.

The program will offer two days’ worth of prepared meals, as well as snacks, fresh fruits and vegetables, and milk.

The weekly program will be available at 18 locations throughout San Francisco.

All you have to do is give your child’s first name, last name, and birthdate to receive a grab-and-go card to pick up meals. A child does not have to be present.

The following locations are open every Thursday*:

A.P. Giannini Middle School, 3151 Ortega St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Bret Harte Elementary, 1035 Gilman Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Brown Middle School, 2055 Silver Ave, 2-4 p.m.

Carver Elementary, 1360 Oakdale Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Carmichael K-8, 375 7th St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Chavez Elementary, 825 Shotwell St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Denman Middle School, 241 Oneida Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

El Dorado Elementary, 70 Delta St, 2-3:30 p.m.

June Jordan High School, 325 La Grande Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Lau Elementary, 950 Clay St, 2-4 p.m.

Lick Middle School, 1220 Noe St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Lincoln High School, 2162 24th Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Longfellow Elementary, 755 Morse St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Mission High School, 3750 18th St, 2-4 p.m.

Roosevelt Middle School, 460 Arguello Blvd, 2-3:30 p.m.

Rosa Parks Elementary, 1501 O’Farrell St, 2-3:30 p.m.

SF International High School, 655 De Haro St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Washington High School, 600 32nd Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

*Holiday schedule changes: Closed Dec. 17, open Dec. 18. Closed Dec. 24 and 31. Closed Jan. 7, open Jan. 8. Closed Jan. 21, open Jan. 22. See sfusd.edu/schoolfood for schedule.

SFUSD has been distributing free meals for students since school buildings closed in March.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a policy allowing for school districts to provide free meals for all children 18 and younger, including children not enrolled in SFUSD, through June 2021.

For more information about Student Nutrition Services or SFUSD’s school meal program, please contact Student Nutrition Services, San Francisco Unified School District, at SchoolLunch@sfusd.edu.