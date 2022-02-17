How are flyers responding to still having to wear a mask?

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re traveling by air, you will still be required to mask up, even though COVID-19 cases are down.

That’s because when it comes to masks on airplanes and in airports, the federal government still has the final say, and last August the Transportation Security Administration extended its mask mandate to March 18, 2022.

This supersedes any local or statewide mask changes. A new sign at San Francisco International Airport emphasizes this, saying “Facial coverings must still be worn.”

People who are caught not wearing their masks inside airports could face a fine of $250, but more than likely they’ll just get a gentle reminder to mask up.

Tom Kroner, who is travelling, told KRON4 that “I mean I do what I’m told in terms of the masks. Now they they’re not required in the city, in certain locations. I don’t wear it at the gym anymore. It’s a nuisance but it’s one I think we should continue to do.”

When asked if he would wear a mask at the airport if it was not required, Kroner replied “I likely would not.”