How California ISO determines when to implement rotating power outages

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Day 2 of the Flex Alert called by the California Independent System Operator continues Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Grid operators are asking the public once more to conserve electricity to prevent disruptions.

Officials at Cal ISO say Flex Alerts are issued when the electricity grid is under stress due to generation or transmission outages, or from persistent hot temperatures like we are experiencing here in the Bay Area.

In extreme cases to protect the grid Cal ISO has the option to rotate power outages.

That happens when high heat combined with increased air conditioning use drives up the electricity demand.

Other factors include unexpected power plant or transmission line outages caused by mechanical failure, wildfire, or constraint on transmission lines.

How are communities chosen for rotating power outages?

When there are not enough resources to power the grid Cal ISO orders a reduction to the load. This is done by directing a specific quantity to utilities that will keep the grid balanced.

Utilities follow their own plans to reduce power consumption in the most strategic areas to relieve stress on the grid while limiting the outage to the shortest possible time for any one group of customers.

Here is what you can do to conserve energy during a Flex Alert: