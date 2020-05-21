How circles are helping people social distance in San Francisco parks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Stay in your circle – simple as that!

While the Bay Area moves into Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage reopening plan, officials are still strongly advising people to continue social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

How exactly do you know if you’re adhering to the recommended 6-feet-apart guidelines?

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department got creative and painted white chalk circles about 6-feet wide throughout Dolores Park.

Officials said the circles were drawn to help people keep 6-feet away from each other so everyone can safely enjoy the park.

Dolores Park has remained relatively busy with people seeking the outdoors during the pandemic. Last month, San Francisco police were seen enforcing social distancing guidelines to violators at the park.

The next day, more social distancing circles were seen being painted in Washington Square Park.

Photo: KRON4

