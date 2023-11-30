(KRON) — Transbay BART service was stopped for more than an hour on Wednesday evening due to a person entering the Transbay Tube. On Thursday, KRON4 talked to BART about how this man was able to enter the tube.

Alicia Trost, the chief communications officer at BART, says the man was riding an SFO-bound train through the tube when he pulled an emergency door release. That release slowed the train to a halt. He then pulled the release again and the door opened.

According to Trost, he got out of the train and walked through “various doors” in the tube. This set off alarms in the tube, alerting BART officials to what happened.

BART embarked on a search to find the man and discovered that he’d used an emergency exit to leave the tube into San Francisco. The exit is not on a platform, out of the view of passengers and police.

“That is why the suspect was not apprehended,” Trost said. “We did use all of our surveillance footage to capture images, and we shared images. There is now an active arrest warrant for this individual.”

Train service was shut down at about 4:40 p.m., and it resumed just after 6:15 p.m. The man likely left the tube well before 6:15, but Trost said it took this long to resume service because there was a lot of surveillance footage to comb through before BART could confirm the man was no longer on the tracks.

Trost was not able to say exactly what time exactly the man left the area. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (510) 464-7040.

The BART service stopped during a time when many people were looking to cross back over to the East Bay after finishing work. The San Francisco Bay Ferry commissioned extra ferries to take commuters across the water as BART recovered.