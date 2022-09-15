(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.

California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs.

The latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that almost all of California is still experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. That includes the Bay Area.

In Marin County on Thursday, Lagunitas Creek below Lake Lagunitas has been reduced to a series of stagnant pools of water, but it’s not all bad news.

Across the Marin watershed, the reservoirs are actually at about 75% of full capacity, which is better than this time last year. In the East Bay, the East Bay Municipal Utility District’s total water storage is at 67% of full capacity.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which provides water to San Francisco and parts of the peninsula, reports that their water supply, which includes Hetch Hetchy Reservoir in Yosemite, is at 67.6% of full capacity. In the South Bay, the Santa Clara Valley Water District’s reservoirs are sitting at an average of 36.4 percent of full capacity. That figure doesn’t include the Almaden Reservoir, which is undergoing repairs and is nearly empty.

California’s rainy season doesn’t officially start until Oct. 1, so getting moisture in September is good news. The rainy season usually peaks around April 1.