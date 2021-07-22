How infrared detectors aim to spot wildfires faster

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In the middle of what could be yet another devastating wildfire season in California, new tools are on the way to help fire crews quickly spot wildfires and put them out before they spread.

Realtime airborne infrared data can map hotspots and thermal images within milliseconds and help create fire behavior maps for firefighters within minutes.

One of the scientists behind the technology is Carl Pennypacker, a physicist at UC Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory, talks to KRON4’s Sanaz Tahernia about the technology.