How long will the rain last in the Bay Area?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — It’s going to be a rainy few days in the Bay Area.

Rain showers Saturday will be part of the forecast for the entire weekend.

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms and hail for the North Bay and the Peninsula Sunday afternoon.

Here are the updated forecast rainfall amounts for Saturday through Wednesday. We have added a slight chance of thunderstorms for the North Bay and the Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Small hail is possible too. #cawx pic.twitter.com/eapZhpMRPs — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 13, 2020

That rain is predicted to impact the area from Saturday through possibly Tuesday.

As the rain continues into Sunday, the heaviest rainfall is expected in the South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains. Some breaks in the clouds are forecast in the North Bay.

The rain is forecast to break up come Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Rain returns by Friday and will be a part of next weekend.

In the Sierra, significant snowfall is in the forecast for this weekend.

Expect slick roads, whiteout conditions, and major travel delays this weekend. Travel to the mountains is highly discouraged.

⚠️Significant snowfall is expected in the mountains today-Monday.

Expect whiteout conditions, major travel delays, chain controls, & possible road closures.



🛑Travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED! If you must travel, check road conditions before you go: https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a pic.twitter.com/qOE0iZBV7J — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 14, 2020

Spring officially starts on Thursday.

