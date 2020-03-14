SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — It’s going to be a rainy few days in the Bay Area.
Rain showers Saturday will be part of the forecast for the entire weekend.
>>Track the storm with KRON4’s Interactive Rain Radar
There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms and hail for the North Bay and the Peninsula Sunday afternoon.
That rain is predicted to impact the area from Saturday through possibly Tuesday.
As the rain continues into Sunday, the heaviest rainfall is expected in the South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains. Some breaks in the clouds are forecast in the North Bay.
The rain is forecast to break up come Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Rain returns by Friday and will be a part of next weekend.
In the Sierra, significant snowfall is in the forecast for this weekend.
Expect slick roads, whiteout conditions, and major travel delays this weekend. Travel to the mountains is highly discouraged.
Spring officially starts on Thursday.
Latest Stories:
- Virus concerns affecting all facets of Californians’ lives
- How long will the rain last in the Bay Area?
- Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads
- Father with coronavirus shares story and video from hospital bed
- 5 new coronavirus cases in San Francisco bringing total to 28