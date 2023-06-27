SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The median price for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is about twice the national average, according to a new report from Zumper. The median price for a one-bedroom according to Zumper’s National average remained flat month-over-month at $1,504.

San Francisco’s median price for a one-bedroom also remained flat but still comes in at $3,000, nearly twice the national average. In terms of rental markets for one-bedrooms, SF is ranked third by Zumper — behind New York City in first and Jersey City in second.

For a two-bedroom apartment, San Francisco ranks second, just behind NYC at $4,130. That’s more than double the national median, which increased slightly to $1,891, according to Zumper.

Other Bay Area cities mentioned in the Zumper report remained flat month-over-month. San Jose is ranked sixth nationally with a median monthly rate of $2,600 for a one-bedroom. Oakland, just outside the top 10 in 11th place, also remained flat with the median price for a one-bedroom holding steady at $2,200.

The median price for a two-bedroom in San Jose dropped slightly month-over-month to $3,270. In Oakland it saw a greater month-over-month drop, falling to $2,830.

Out of the 100 cities that made Zumper’s report, Wichita, Kansas had the most affordable median price for a one-bedroom apartment at $680.