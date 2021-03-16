How much longer the Golden Gate Park ferris wheel is staying in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After weeks of debate, San Francisco officials have decided that the SkyStar Observation Wheel will remain in Golden Gate Park through 2025.

Earlier this month, the San Francisco Historic Preservation Commission approved extending the stay of the 150-foot-tall ferris wheel.

Shortly after the approval, several San Francisco city officials called for a resolution asking the wheel to come down in 2022, alleging that its bright lights and electric generator harm the park’s wildlife.