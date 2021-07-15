How much money you need to afford rent in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — How much do you really need to make to comfortably afford housing in the Bay Area?

The National Low Income Housing Coalition released a comprehensive report that shows what residents need to make annually to afford a zero-to-four bedroom in different areas.

The Oakland-Fremont area is among California’s top most expensive places to live. The city of Oakland is just a bridge away from the state’s most expensive – San Francisco – and with a lively culture of its own, the cost of housing is steep and roommates are a necessity.

For a minimum wage worker making $14, NLIHC said they would need to work 106 hours per week just to afford a one bedroom apartment on their own.

Though Oakland doesn’t hit the triple-digit salary requirement like its San Francisco and Santa Clara County neighbors, the annual income to comfortably afford a one-bedroom is $77,360, or at least $37.19 hourly, according to NLIHC.

The report adds that the realistic affordable rent rate for a minimum wage worker is just $728 per month.