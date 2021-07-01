How much more Alameda residents and businesses will have to pay for garbage pick up

[FILE] – PATTAYA, THAILAND – JULY 30: Plastic garbage is piled up at a landfill on the island of Koh Larn on July 30, 2017 in Pattaya,Thailand. Koh Larn which lies just off the coast of Pattaya attracts thousands of tourists a day which stresses the island’s infrastructure, along with its waste-management system. A University study is currently underway that looks at the relationship between the number of tourists and the impact on the environment in order to determine the ideal number of daily visitors. Most plastic items, like packaging, tend to be used for very short periods before being discarded. According to a recent published study, Thailand along with China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are on the list of the world’s top-five plastic polluters. Cleaning up plastic pollution in Thailand is a challenge due to cultural, infrastructure and environmental obstacles. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA (BCN) – Alameda residents and businesses will pay 3.1 percent more for the pickup of garbage, recyclables and compostables starting Thursday following an agreement between the city and the provider, city officials said Wednesday.

For most Alamedans, the rate increase will amount to a $1.08 to $1.37 increase in their monthly bill.

In early May, city officials agreed to the rate increase with Alameda County Industries, which provides the services in Alameda.

Most Alamedans are happy with the service the company provides, according to a recent survey.

The company has been serving Alameda since 2002. This latest agreement with the company provides for lower rates for low-income residents and seniors, expands the bulky collection service to multi-family residents, and provides move-in and move-out kits for those residents to cut waste and increase recycling.

Bulky collection will double in capacity and include textiles such as clothes for reuse.

The new agreement will also help Alameda meet its zero waste goal of 89 percent diversion.

The city established 2020 as the date to meet that goal and a new date has not been adopted, said Angela Vincent with the city’s public works department.