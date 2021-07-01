How much more Alameda residents and businesses will have to pay for garbage pick up

ALAMEDA (BCN) – Alameda residents and businesses will pay 3.1 percent more for the pickup of garbage, recyclables and compostables starting Thursday following an agreement between the city and the provider, city officials said Wednesday.
For most Alamedans, the rate increase will amount to a $1.08 to $1.37 increase in their monthly bill.
In early May, city officials agreed to the rate increase with Alameda County Industries, which provides the services in Alameda.
Most Alamedans are happy with the service the company provides, according to a recent survey.
The company has been serving Alameda since 2002. This latest agreement with the company provides for lower rates for low-income residents and seniors, expands the bulky collection service to multi-family residents, and provides move-in and move-out kits for those residents to cut waste and increase recycling.
Bulky collection will double in capacity and include textiles such as clothes for reuse.
The new agreement will also help Alameda meet its zero waste goal of 89 percent diversion.
The city established 2020 as the date to meet that goal and a new date has not been adopted, said Angela Vincent with the city’s public works department.
