(KRON) — The Bay Area braces for yet another storm set to begin on Thursday. With the soil already saturated from this winter’s parade of storms, downed trees, flooding and clogged storm drains pose a serious safety threat.

A flood watch has been issued for the Bay Area starting Thursday night extending into Sunday morning. Officials are urging residents to take advantage of the calm before the storm on Wednesday to prepare their homes and property for potential flooding. A wind advisory is also in effect for the Bay Area on Thursday and Friday predicting winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour and gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service posted rain total records for March 9 and March 10 with records stemming back to the 1930s in some areas.

(National Weather Service)

But how much rain is expected this time around?

By the end of this weekend, predicted rain totals around the Bay Area could reach six inches in some areas, according to KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable.

Santa Rosa: 3.93″

Novato: 3.06″

Napa: 3.43″

San Rafael: 3.32″

Fairfield: 3.55″

Concord: 2.23″

Oakland: 3.32″

San Francisco: 2.54″

Pacifica: 2.74″

Hayward: 3.43″

Livermore: 2.87″

Half Moon Bay: 3.31″

Mountain View: 2.79″

Fremont: 2.97″

San Jose: 2.80″

Ben Lomond: 6.31″

On top of that, the area will continue to see a lot of moisture into next week making rain totals much higher by the end of next week, Shrable said.

Santa Rosa: 7.93″

Novato: 6.29″

Napa: 6.80″

San Rafael: 6.77″

Fairfield: 6.77″

Concord: 5.20″

Oakland: 6.18″

San Francisco: 5.43″

Pacifica: 5.49″

Hayward: 5.98″

Livermore: 5.27″

Half Moon Bay: 6.14″

Mountain View: 5.33″

Fremont: 5.36″

San Jose: 5.50″

Ben Lomond: 10.60″

The Sierra’s are also in for a snow-slush mix as temperatures rise during this next storm, Shrable said.